Man Ordered To Pay For Stolen Tools

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who stole building tools from another man earlier this year was ordered to compensate him for his stolen goods.

Police said Mark Winters, 32, stole $1,200 worth of building tools, including a skill saw and portable drill, from Ivan Thompson sometime in May.

He pleaded guilty during a hearing before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on Friday.

The court heard Mr Thompson told police some unknown persons had stolen the items out of his grey Silverado truck which was parked at his residence. The complainant said he believed the crime was committed sometime between May 15 and 18. He then gave a statement and requested police action. Winters was arrested a short time later. In an interview with police, he admitted to the offence.

He was subsequently fined $500 or six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. Magistrate McKinney further ordered him to compensate Mr Thompson $1,200 for his stolen tools.

He warned Winters if he didn’t, he would be sentenced to an additional month in prison.