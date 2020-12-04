Resorts World Bimini To Re-Open December 26

RESORTS World Bimini will re-open on Saturday, December 26, joining other major hotels which plan to resume operations this month.

In a statement released Friday, the property said thanks to its comprehensive “Safe in the Sun!” health and safety plan and the Bahamas’ Clean and Pristine Certification programme, guests will be able to responsibly enjoy an extraordinary island escape this winter and beyond.

“Resorts World Bimini couldn’t be happier to be opening its doors once again and welcoming back our guests,” said Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East. “Our team members have done everything under the sun to make guests’ experiences here clean, safe and fun.”

The resort’s press release said from arrival to departure, each step of a Bimini vacation has been reviewed to ensure health and safety, in keeping with the Bahamas’ Clean and Pristine Certification programme.

“Hand-sanitizing stations are available throughout the resort and all products offered for handwashing are aligned to CDC guidelines,” resort officials said. “The Resorts World Bimini team is ready to respond if additional needs arise and the resort’s travel partners including Bimini Undersea, Tropic Ocean Airways and Silver Airways have stepped up their protocols to ensure that guests can arrive in Bimini and experience the resort worry-free.”

Meanwhile mega-resort Atlantis on Paradise Island has announced plans to reopen on December 10 while Cable Beach luxury resort Baha Mar will begin a phased reopening on December 17.

Stakeholders have hailed these announcements as good news for the tourism sector which has been left debilitated by travel restrictions and other protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.