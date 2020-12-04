Romauld Ferreira’S Grief As Teenage Son Found Dead At Home

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE teenage son of Environment Minister Romauld Ferreira died yesterday of suspected suicide, according to police.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters told the press outside the Ferreira home: “Sometime after 2pm today’s date, police received reports of a body being found unresponsive here at the Ferreira residence. The officers responded. When they arrived, they were directed to a room where they found the body of a juvenile male lying on the ground unresponsive.

“EMS was called in and performed CPR, however they were not successful in resuscitating the juvenile. The coroner visited the scene and the investigations into this matter continues.”

ASP Peters said based on the investigator’s analysis, there were no visible signs of injury on the body. He said the victim is between the ages 13 and 18. The boy was found in his room.

A distraught Mr Ferreira was seen outside his home as his son’s body was carried away by authorities in the quiet Oxford Drive neighbourhood in eastern New Providence.

ASP Peters encouraged Bahamians to find ways to cope with challenges to avoid hurting themselves.

“It certainly has been a very overwhelming couple of months and we encourage persons who may be feeling pressured to take a second look,” he said.

“Take a second step back and consider their options. Whether it be financial pressure, emotional pressure, pressure from relatives, there is always someone they can find to talk to.

“If that option is not available to them, they can also do things like go to the beach, self-talk or practice the art of moment meditations, where they use candle lights and quiet their minds down to assist them to deal with the day’s event and not to project themselves and their lives too far into the future because the truth is we can only handle the matters of the day so we encourage individuals to practice some form of self-meditation, self-encouragement to deal with the pressures they are feeling at this time.”

If you are in distress, you can contact the Red Cross’ support hotline at 828-4121.