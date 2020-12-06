Pm Announces Desmond Bannister As New Deputy Prime Minister, Relaxation Of Measures For Christmas Season

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced that Minister of Works Desmond Bannister will be the next Deputy Prime Minister, taking over from Peter Turnquest who resigned last month.

In his address to the nation on Sunday evening, Dr Minnis said he will remain as Minister of Finance with Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson becoming Minister of State for Finance.

The Prime Minister also announced the relaxation of a number of COVID-19 measures for the Christmas season.

• From December 24 up to and including January 3, 2021, church services can be held during curfew hours, after 10pm, to accommodate midnight mass, watch-night services and other liturgical services.

• From December 24 up to and including January 3, social gatherings may take place with a maximum of 10 people.

(These provisions apply to New Providence, Abaco, Exuma and Eleuthera.)

• On Sunday, December 13 and Sunday, December 20, retail operators on New Providence and Abaco can operate from 6am to 9pm.

Christmas season provisions apply only to islands with the 5am to 10pm curfew and certain other public health protection measures still in place. All other islands may continue as presently provided for in the Emergency Powers Order.

• Effective Monday, December 7, gyms in New Providence and Abaco can resume in accordance with Ministry of Health approved guidelines.

• Effective Monday, December 7, the quarantine for travellers leaving New Providence for the Family Islands will be lifted. The requirement for those travelling from Exuma to the remainder of The Bahamas to take an RT PCR test will be removed. Travellers from New Providence and Grand Bahama to the remainder of The Bahamas will still require an RT PCR test.

• Effective Monday December 7, Exuma and Eleuthera may resume in-person church services.

