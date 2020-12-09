Fnm ‘Wants To Solve Pinewood Flooding’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Chairman Carl Culmer said the government wants to solve Pinewood Gardens’ flooding problems, but suggested challenges faced by the Minnis administration had slowed progress on outstanding issues.

Pinewood MP Reuben Rahming said on Monday he will not support another budget that “neglects” his constituency and does not include financing to address long standing flooding issues in the area.

Mr Rahming said while he believes Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is the best person to lead the country, he does not “blindly support” the Free National Movement.

He told Parliament he does not want to be put in a position to choose between his constituents and party loyalty, saying in that case, the government would “lose against my conviction”.

In response, Mr Culmer said he was certain when all was said and done, Mr Rahming would be “happy”.

“As you are aware, Pinewood has been a problem from it was built almost 30 years (ago) and you are aware of the challenges this FNM administration has seen since coming into governance,” Mr Culmer said.

“We have had two major hurricanes and a serious pandemic that we are still working through. We support all of our MPs and we want to fix Pinewood Gardens.

“It should have never happened, but at the end of the day the problem is ours and we’ll face it.

“The thing is that it is something that I think the government will sit down and discuss with him and I think that at the end of the day he will be happy and we are looking forward to hearing him speaking to the next budget.”

Mr Rahming, high commissioner to CARICOM, said Pinewood had suffered an injustice for a long time and his politics doesn’t supersede his divine conscience.

“I remember every time I stand here, that this seat does not belong to the FNM, it does not belong to Reuben. This belongs to the residents of Pinewood,” he said on Monday night.

“This administration has been doing good by Pinewood and this country. I don’t blindly support this administration no way — my conscience wouldn’t allow it.”

“I’m the kind of man I want to see the war I’m going into; I want to see the battle... don’t cover my eyes when I go. So, everything I say is blatant and deliberate and I mean it with all my heart.”

He also said: “I mean it with all my heart saying that Dr Hubert Minnis, in my opinion and I will stand alone at that until God tells me different, is the best person for this country. And I am afraid of the alternative, I really am.

“But I want my people to know that what Pinewood needs falls within the money category. So, I am speaking to each one of my Cabinet colleagues. . .Pinewood needs deliverance in this term. “We have paid into this Consolidated Fund after countless MPs after MPs and if God is going to take a simple shepherd boy (to get the job done). . .we need to do what we need to do for Pinewood.”

Mr Rahming said he has always been supportive of the government in the House of Assembly and was “calling in that debt right now”.