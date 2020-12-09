‘One And Done? Mcalpine Is One Of Them’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PINERIDGE MP Frederick McAlpine, pictured, predicted the course of his own future when he told Parliament that many MPs would be one term representatives following the 2022 general election, according to Free National Movement Chairman Carl Culmer yesterday.

“He’s one of them,” Mr Culmer told The Tribune. “He is one and done.”

Meanwhile, some FNM MPs yesterday urged their outspoken colleague to “speak for himself”.

On Monday, Mr McAlpine declared his intention to run in the next election no matter how the government adjusts the constituency boundaries, adding that many of his party colleagues would not be re-elected.

He went on to hint that he could run either as an independent or for another political party outside of the FNM, under whose banner he was elected in 2017.

While Mr Culmer did not respond to a question of whether the MP would be offered a nomination, he said: “He is prophesying his future.”

“He’s speaking about himself,” Mr Culmer added.

Asked about Mr McAlpine’s relationship with the FNM, Mr Culmer said: “Well he says he’s an FNM, well we’ll take it as that. As chairman my job is to ensure all FNMs are treated fairly. So, as long as he says he’s FNM we’ll take him at his word.”

Mr McAlpine has long had a frosty relationship with the FNM.

Previously he has said that there were forces within the party that wanted to see him gone.

He has also voiced frustration that the party has intentionally not included him in events and has said he has repeatedly been ignored by party leadership.

“Well, he needs to tell us how he is not being treated fairly. Furthermore, does he show up to any meetings?” Mr Culmer asked yesterday. “This goes two ways, you know. He needs to come to council. He needs to show up at the FNM meetings. He needs to show up at parliamentary meetings.

“No-one has isolated him. He’s isolated himself.”

Before Cabinet met yesterday, four MPs shrugged off Mr McAlpine’s prediction, among them Yamacraw MP Elsworth Johnson.

“Tell Mr McAlpine speak for himself, speak for himself,” Mr Johnson, who is also immigration minister, said. “I don’t know if he is some prophet, but the people will make that decision, not Mr McAlpine.”

Meanwhile, Mt Moriah MP Marvin Dames considered the assertion a joke.

“You know that’s a joke,” the national security minister said. “I mean come on we’re in the business of politics and this is the season that we’re in.

“He is free to (make) his own comments. I don’t know if he was referring to himself, but I know what I need to do to continue to represent the persons who would have put me into Parliament. I continue to do that to the best of my ability and that’s my only concern. I can only speak for me, what I do. Certainly, for us as a party, we continue to live up to those obligations that we would have promised the Bahamian people through our manifesto.”

Mr Dames said the Minnis administration has faced many obstacles since taking office.

“Listen we faced over the last five years probably and arguably the most difficult term of any government in the history of this country and we’re still standing.

“There are a lot of people out there hurting. That’s not a loss on us as a government. We continue to do what we need to do to ensure that we bring relief to those persons... These are difficult times.”

He continued: “I do my part within my constituency. I continue to do so and many of our colleagues are doing the same and so the time has come for some of us who continue to go out in public and pontificate to stand up and be counted, not to use their platform to talk nonsense.”

Free Town MP Dionisio D’Aguilar added that he doesn’t “pay attention” to Mr McAlpine’s views.

He said: “I’m sure Mr McAlpine has lots of views about lots of things. I don’t pay any attention to that. Dionisio D’Aguilar (is) gonna do what Dionisio D’Aguilar (is) gonna do. So, until then...”

For his part, Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells said he did not share Mr McAlpine’s view.

“The hardest thing is to win the second time around, but I don’t share brother McAlpine’s view. He can make any sort of statement he chooses to.

“The Free National Movement has done I believe, what was necessary during this term. We are a tested, tried and proven leadership through crisis.

“Look at our record: lowest unemployment in 10 years in May, 1.8 percent deficit, more tourists to this country than any other point in time in the history of the Bahamas, 7.2m tourists, free education at BTVI, free education at COB, free pre-school education, Over-the-Hill redevelopment, tax free zones. I could go on and on as to why the Free National Movement.

“When the tale of the tape is told we will be re-elected. So, Mr McAlpine could make whatever statements he wants.”

Asked if he thought the MP should be concerned for his political future, Mr Wells said: “The Bahamian people will make that decision and all I can say is when the roll is called up yonder, I’ll know one thing, Bamboo Town will still be in the House of Assembly and the Free National Movement, Lord willing, will remain the government of this country.”