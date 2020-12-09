‘Still A Few Breaking Law’

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames says while most Bahamians understand the seriousness of COVID-19, there are still a few who continue to operate “counter to the law”.

“I think Bahamians are beginning to understand that we are in some serious times and that if we are going to get beyond this, it’s incumbent upon each and every one of us to play our own individual roles in keeping, first and foremost, ourselves safe and by extension those around us,” Mr Dames said before going into a Cabinet meeting.

“It’s just a small few who continue to be counter to the law. The police and the COVID ambassadors have been doing a tremendous job. I hear from them every night, in having to go into communities and shut down crowded clubs and things of that nature.”

While there have been some who break COVID laws on gatherings, Mr Dames thanked the average Bahamian who has been adhering to the protocols.

“I think it’s beginning to resonate and while we continue to commend our healthcare professionals and our front-line officers – the police, defence force,” he continued, “we have to commend the average Bahamian because many Bahamians are taking this very seriously. Many Bahamians truly understand the times that we are in.

“I am so proud of the officers in law enforcement. That is the police force and defence force and Bahamas Correctional Services, even those outside of my remit, customs and immigration, for the job that they continue to do to keep us all safe during these times.”

This comes as the competent authority has relaxed some restrictions for the Christmas holidays.

From December 13 to January 3, the government is allowing citizens to have gatherings at homes with no more than ten people on islands with curfews in place and no more than 20 people on islands with no curfew.

Churches are also allowed to operate outside of the 10pm curfew to accommodate watch-night and Christmas services.