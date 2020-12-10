Ready To Make A Splash

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis toured the construction site of Baha Mar’s water park yesterday.

The $250m water park is part of Baha Mar’s Phase II development.

Work started in November 2019 but was temporarily suspended in March 2020 due to COVID-19 before restarting.

The tour was led by Baha Mar president Graeme Davis. Between 350 and 400 Bahamians have been employed daily since the restart.

It is expected about 400 new jobs will be created following the opening of the water park - due to be in July next year.