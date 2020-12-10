Water Workers Upset At Christmas Bonus Delay

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE union representing Water and Sewerage Corporation line staff said it is disappointed in the water provider’s decision not to pay out Christmas bonuses this month, allegedly deviating from provisions set out in the workers’ industrial agreement.

Last week, WSC General Manager Elwood Donaldson said the bonuses would be deferred temporarily this year due to fall out from COVID-19.

However, in an interview yesterday, Dwayne Woods, Bahamas Utility Services and Allied Workers Union president, said BUSAWU was aggrieved for various reasons, including reportedly not being given adequate notice to allow workers to plan not to receive the bonus.

He said workers have been advised not to work overtime since the bonus will not be paid out this month.

Additionally, he claimed that the decision should have been discussed in a meeting, but said a relationship between the union and officials is non-existent.

He urged executives to come to the table to decide how the bonuses will be paid, adding the union could possibly agree to the deferred payment with an applied interest.

“We are not greedy,” he said in response to a question from this newspaper. “Nothing could be further from the truth for the mere fact that we are sensitive towards the economic and financial position of the country with respect to COVID-19 and we want to separate ourselves from that statement.

“It’s simply that the Christmas bonus is considered a part of our salary and wages in respect to accruing on a monthly basis from January to November 30 and is payable in December. It’s not no extra amount of money we could get as a bonus. It also carries a qualifier. One has to qualify for that over a period of one year what is payable in December.”

He continued: “We don’t have a problem with the corporation postponing and deferring if they would come to the table and negotiate when payment will be made and if they did not disrespect the union to the point of not giving us a notice, had they done that the members could have planned their salaries without knowing they would not have gotten this bonus. They gave us this late notice indefinitely postponing the payment of this.

“The union is saying come to the table, let’s sit down amicably and solve the issue. If we could come to the conclusion of when we’ll be paid and whatever interest may be put on top of it, that is something we may be able to come to a conclusion on.”

The industrial agreement also outlines that “the corporation shall pay a Christmas bonus of $700 beginning in the year 2013 to each employee with 12 months of service or more.”

Other provisions include that the qualifying year is to run from December 1 of the previous year to November 30 of the current year with the payment being included in the Christmas payroll for serving employees. For others, payment is to be made at about the same time of the Christmas payroll.

The bonus is only applicable to workers who are still in the service of WSC on November 30 and have discharged their duties efficiently, with due diligence and fidelity.

Eligibility for the bonus also means the employee was not suspended from duty or absent from duty for more than one work day or shift without justification during any month of the qualifying year, among other stipulations.

In a December 3 letter, Mr Donaldson wrote to staff: “As you are aware, our nation is facing very difficult financial times within our current economy. The Water and Sewerage Corporation plays an integral part in the fight against COVID-19. Our services remain essential and currently given without financial conditions to ensure that the entire nation receives potable water.”

The pandemic has meant the WSC has to deal with decreased cash flow and collections. Since March no disconnections were carried out.

“…Notwithstanding that, we have maintained our staff complement and continued to meet monthly salary payments. This month is no different as all staff will be paid their salaries in full. Due to this current dire financial environment, we are advising that Christmas bonuses…for the year ending 2020, will be deferred until further notice.”

He said the deferment was necessary and was signed off by the government.

He said it applies to all employees including members of the executive committee.

Attempts to reach Mr Donaldson for comment were unsuccessful up to press time.