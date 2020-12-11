Bain Complains To Police Over ‘Trolls’

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

ACTIVIST Lincoln Bain says he has filed a police complaint against a Cabinet minister, a senator and social media “trolls” over “threats” made against him.

He posted a video outside the Central Detective Unit on Wednesday after he said he filed the complaint.

Last night, Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters confirmed that Mr Bain had filed a complaint and said police were investigating the matter. He would not go into specifics.

This comes after Mr Bain released an audio on Facebook of a secretly recorded conversation between several alleged members of an FNM association, revealing the purported work of the party’s “war room”.

In the recording, they admit to being internet trolls and using fake profiles on social media to defend the FNM. They further allege this was an ongoing effort that had been used against organisers of a recent Progressive Young Liberals convention.

Later in the recorded conversation a senior member of government was contacted via phone when he told those listening that Mr Bain of Bahamian Evolution had surprisingly been able to divulge details of a recent parliamentary caucus meeting.

Yesterday, Mr Bain said he believes he has been defamed based on what was said during the conversation.

“You do not have the right to go and criminally defame someone,” he said.

“He needs to resign as a member of Parliament not just from his Cabinet position. We need to go to (an) election because of his actions. The fact that the minister came on the phone with them and they were reporting back to him ….”

Mr Bain said he is not going to let the matter go.

“We know the law and we know they are going to try to wiggle their way out of it. We are not going to let them. If the police do not do what they are supposed to, then we are going to file a private criminal prosecution on this. This is proof that they interfered with us and our doings, so we are going to file a civil case against them. We are coming at them in every way possible.”

During the recorded conversation, the politician was told by those on the call that a “war had begun” to which he commended those on the call for the work they had done as part of the FNM’s “war room” efforts.

After the senior member ended the call, someone could be heard saying “if they find my bullets in the autopsy, I ain’t care that’s a righteous kill,” as others commended him for his work on social media.

Mr Bain said he took those words seriously.

“Threats of death is a serious offence. It is a felony. It doesn’t matter if you say it figuratively. These fellows were talking about putting bullets in me saying they don’t even mind if in the autopsy it is found that it’s their bullets. If you say any words that cause me to be in fear of my life; that is a threat.”

Mr Bain fears he is being targeted because his organisation drafted a bill that would repeal the Ocean Industries Incorporated (Aragonite Mining Encouragement) Act. That Bill was sent to a Select Committee on Natural Resources last week, effectively ensuring that it will not be debated in the House of Assembly during a second reading.

Bahamian Evolution, a group that demonstrated in Rawson Square last week, has argued that the country has not benefited enough from its natural resources.