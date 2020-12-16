16 New Covid-19 Cases On Tuesday

SIXTEEN COVID-19 cases were recorded on Tuesday.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, eight of those cases were in New Providence and eight were in Grand Bahama.

Of the new cases, 10 were male and six female. There are currently 11 cases in hospital.

The country’s death count also increased by one this week to 164, after a 55-year-old New Providence woman died on December 13.

Her death marked the first COVID-19 death since early November.

The country now has 7,714 cases with 1,404 of them being active. The Ministry of Health said 6,087 cases have recovered.