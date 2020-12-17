Baha Mar Re-Opening A 'Monumental Occasion'

Baha Mar's top executive has hailed today's re-opening of the mega resort as a "monumental occasion" following the "hardship and uncertainty" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graeme Davis, speaking ahead of the Grand Hyatt's re-opening and return of 1,800 Baha Mar staff to work, said: "Today marks a significant milestone in the revitalisation of international travel and return of our guests to The Caribbean and The Bahamas.

"When faced with uncertainty and hardship this year, the Baha Mar team looked forward towards a bright future, and because of their perseverance and strength we are opening our doors today and welcoming travellers back to the beloved Bahamas. We are humbled by the tremendous support of our guests, and look forward to honoring this monumental occasion with the entire Baha Mar community.”

Baha Mar, in a statement, reaffirmed that its Rosewood and SLS properties remain on track to re-open in early 2021. Mr Davis, the Cable Beach property's president, previously said the two hotels were aiming for a February return.

To celebrate its re-opening, the Grand Hyatt is introducing a Bahamian Staycation Package starting at $199 for locals to come and enjoy the resort during the Christmas holidays and beyond.

Among the amenities that will be open are Baha Mar's 100,000 square foot casino; dining options including restaurants such as Katsuya; Filia; Pizza Lab; 3 Tides Fish House; Stix Noodle Bar; Drift and Carna by Dario Cecchini.

Jack Nicklaus' signature golf course, Royal Blue, and the nine-court racquet club will also re-open along with Mini Blue, the new 18-hole championship miniature golf course. The ESPA spa; Explorer’s Club offering children's activities; The Current Galleryl; and new retail partnerships with brands including Montblanc, Tory Burch, Hackett of London, Satchel and Co and Carlo Milano.

Baha Mar will also from December 20 accept non-hotel guests for lunch and dinner at its signature restaurants, or for a round of golf and game of tennis. All non-hotel guests will be required to book reservations online for restaurants and obtain a negative COVID-19 antigen test within five days of arriving at the resort.

The resort has also introduced a flexible cancellation policy, allowing for trip cancellations up to 24 hours before a guest’s arrival.