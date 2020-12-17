Child Dies In Traffic Accident

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A YOUNG child is dead following a traffic accident in Grand Bahama yesterday, a police official reported.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Alphonso Pinder said sometime around 4.30pm, police received a report of an accident on Grand Bahama Highway in the area of the University of the Bahamas, involving a GMC Econo SUV, occupied by five people.

The vehicle was traveling east on Grand Bahama Highway, when it lost control and veered off the northern side of the road and overturned.

ASP Pinder confirmed that a child died at the scene. Police are still in the initial stages of the investigation, he said.

“We do believe they are residents of East End; we know she (the victim) is at a young and tender age, but we cannot confirm the age.”

He urged members of the public to drive with caution and care.

“This is now another accident on the streets in less than a week. We noticed that speed was a contributing factor; we urge you to wear your seatbelt,” ASP Pinder stressed.

“We know that in the yuletide season people are out celebrating and folks are going out to celebrate and people tend to drink more. So, we suggest that persons have a designated driver to make sure you get home safely.”

ASP Pinder also warned that people who are lending cars to family members, who are not holders of a driver’s license and insurance certificate, will be prosecuted.

“We also understand we are still under COVID-19 and there is no reason to speed. If you leave home on time you are certain to arrive at your destination safely and on time. We also urge persons to pay attention to the street signs because they are there for a reason,” he said.

On Saturday, a young man died in a traffic accident on East Sunrise Highway. Three other people were injured in that accident and hospitalised. Two of those persons have since been discharged from hospital.