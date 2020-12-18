$1,00 Fine Over Marijuana

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN found with a quantity of marijuana earlier this week was fined $1,000 yesterday.

Bryon Ferguson was arrested after a police dog sniffed out 24 grams of Indian hemp in his home on December 14.

He pleaded guilty to one count of simple possession during a hearing before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis.

The prosecution said that day, officers, acting on information, proceeded to Ferguson’s Pinewood residence around 1.40am. Upon their arrival, they showed the accused a search warrant and informed him that his house would be searched for dangerous drugs and firearms.

The court was told that officers then deployed a K-9 dog that hinted towards something underneath Ferguson’s television stand. When the officers searched that area, they discovered 10 silver foil wraps and a clear plastic baggy which all contained a quantity of suspected marijuana. He was subsequently arrested and taken to the Drug Enforcement Unit. When he was questioned there, he told officers that he had the drugs to smoke.

In court Ferguson told the magistrate that he had bought the drugs for his personal use and had no intention of selling it. Magistrate Rolle Davis accepted his guilty plea and fined him $1,000 or six months in prison.

In a separate incident, a 51-year-old man who was charged with simple possession was ordered to attend drug counselling classes.

Kendall Cartwright appeared before Magistrate Rolle Davis after officers found 27 grams of Indian hemp in his dresser drawer on December 13.

The court was told officers, acting on information, went to Cartwright’s home around 2.45pm. When they arrived, they showed the accused the warrant before informing him that his house would be searched for dangerous drugs and firearms. During their investigation, officers discovered in Cartwright’s drawer five silver foil wraps each containing a quantity of suspected marijuana. He was subsequently arrested and taken to the Drug Enforcement Unit. During an interview with police there, he admitted to the offence and said he had the drugs for his personal use.

During the hearing, Cartwright was represented by attorney Ian Cargill. He told the magistrate his client cooperated with police from the onset of the investigation and insisted he had taken full responsibility for his actions. He also said the accused didn’t sell drugs, but bought them for his personal use as he has a smoking habit.

After listening to Mr Cargill’s plea in mitigation, Magistrate Rolle Davis noted that Cartwright had two previous drug convictions. He told the accused at some point he needed to realise that he had a problem.

As a result, he ordered Cartwright to attend drug counselling classes at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre. Magistrate Rolle Davis said he would defer his sentencing to March 4, after he received a drug report on the accused.