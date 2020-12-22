$3m Contract Signed For Cat Island Water

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A $3m contract was signed yesterday between the Water and Sewerage Corporation and Island Site Development Company to bring potable water to hundreds of residents in Cat Island for the first time, marking an end to what officials called a long and difficult chapter.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, Deputy Prime Minister and Works Minister Desmond Bannister and WSC executive chairman Adrian Gibson attended the event. They all described the signing as an historic and monumental day for the island.

“Today, is truly a great day,” Dr Minnis said in Cat Island. “We are gathered to witness the signing of a contract for the provision of the initial stages of piped potable water for the first time in the history of Cat Island.

“Sadly, this is a matter which was neglected by some who had the ability to do more for you, but who failed to do so. But that is the past. To use a well-known quote, ‘that past is water under the bridge.’ My government is looking to your future where good potable water will be flowing into your homes, your business and public facilities, like your clinics and schools.”

Saying his government is committed to creating a brighter future for Cat Island residents, Dr Minnis also pledged that the government will continue to undertake initiatives to improve residents’ quality of life.

“We will continue to bolster health facilities and education, including, in this internet age, access to telemedicine and online education,” he said, adding that locals can look forward to seeing more works in the pipeline for Cat Island.

Similar sentiments were also expressed by Mr Bannister, who promised that the government will not abandon Cat Island.

He said: “This Minnis administration is going to ensure that the job is finished for Cat Island… I promise you just like I promised the people of Long Island last week, we will not leave you Cat Island until everyone in Cat Island is able to have potable water.”

Phase one of the project, which is expected to be completed in a year, includes 12 miles of pipe installation on two lots on Cat Island which will facilitate some 290 water connections.

The move will allow residents of Wilson Bay, Bennett’s Harbour and New Bight, Doud’s and Moss Town and Old Bight to receive potable water for the first time.

Saying the move was a long time in the making, Mr Gibson noted that for too long Cat Island residents have been suffering without a reliable potable water supply.

Recalling his first experience recognising the issue, he said: “When I visited Cat Island in 2018, I saw people toting water. Others were lined up at the stand pipes and community tanks and putting containers on their trucks. I was shocked to discover that no part of Cat Island had piped water supply.

“Well, Christmas is coming early for you, Cat Island. The Minnis administration made a commitment to you and today, we are here to deliver upon that commitment. Our word is our bond.

“This will be the first ever installation of water mains on the entire island.”

Mr Gibson also highlighted the government’s plans to have two reverse osmosis plants constructed to ensure that residents have access to sustainable potable water.

“It should be noted that both areas/lots will be fed via two newly constructed reverse osmosis plants – one if each area/lot and that is Bennett’s Harbour in the north and Doud’s in the South. Construction of these plants will be executed under a separate contract.”

He said quality water supply for all Bahamians remains top priority for the government.