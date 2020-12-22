A Helping Hand In Time For Christmas

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

San Jose Construction (Bahamas) Ltd distributed grocery gift certificates to primary schools in the Grand Bahama and Bimini district to assist students of struggle families during Christmas.

Margo Victor, manager of San Jose, presented a total of 40 gift certificates to nine public schools throughout the island, and to one institution on Bimini.

She said families in GB and Bimini are struggling during these tough economic times as a result of recent major crises - Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19.

“It breaks our heart to see families with small children grapple with the challenges of a bad economy, said Mrs Victor. And Since Dorian and the COVID-19 shut down, families have been worried about mortgages, rent, utility bills and even everyday challenges.”

Mrs Victor stated that as a Christian community people must follow the directions of Jesus about how to lend support to others. She hopes that the certificates that will be presented to selected families on GB and Bimini, will bring some relief.

“While our donation will not solve the problems of an ailing economy, we hope that it answers the prayer of a little child. It gives us pleasure to lend this kind of support to families in this school district,” she told district school superintendent Ivan Butler.

The school the received the donation were the Bimini Primary School, West End Primary, Holmes Rock Primary, Martin Town Primary, Bartlett Hill Primary, Lewis Yard Primary, Hugh Campbell Primary, Walter Parker Primary, Freeport Primary, and the Maurice Moore Primary Schools.

Tammy Ellis-Elliott, principal of Maurice Moore Primary School, thanked San Jose for its kind gesture, particularly at Christmas time.

“It is great for companies to come and be a part of the lives of the children. We know these are hard economic times and this token will go a long way in helping them in some way or another, and we thank you because we know that it will go a long way.

Rodney Bethel, principal of Hugh Campbell, said: “We are grateful for this wonderful donation which will assist students and their families during this Christmas season.”

Juanita Hanna, principal of Lewis Yard Primary, said many parents are struggling now. “We are very appreciative for this kind gesture extended to us. These are struggling times for parents as a result of the loss of jobs, and the social economic conditions are very challenging in our area (Hunters),” she said.