Too Many Questions Over Vaccinations, Says Davis

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party has raised concerns about the Minnis administration’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy, saying too many questions are still unanswered.

“To date, the government has not identified the vaccine of choice,” PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said at a press conference yesterday. “Further, the government has not communicated a timeline for the distribution of the vaccine, an immunisation fee schedule if any or a policy position and guideline governing inoculation protocols.

“Would the vaccine be sourced and distributed exclusively by the government or would it be a public private sector partnership initiative? What safeguards are being put in place against the possibility of the introduction of counterfeit vaccines in the country?

“Given the profound impact of COVID on our country’s economic life and the urgent need to return the country to some semblance of normalcy, the government must move with urgency to provide clarity to the public on the way forward.”

It is not clear when the country will receive its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, which the government has already made a $250,000 down payment towards. However, Health Minister Renward Wells has stressed that whichever COVID-19 vaccine the government chooses to implement, it will be a safe and effective one.

During his end of year press conference yesterday, Mr Davis also reiterated the PLP’s view that the government’s gaming tax plan, which comes on stream next month, is discriminatory.

“We oppose the imposition of taxes on web shop game winnings by Bahamians when you are not taxing winnings by foreigners in casinos,” he said yesterday.

“These new taxes are discriminatory and shortsighted. This strategy is fundamentally flawed.”