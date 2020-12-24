A Christmas Gift As 147 Are Granted Clemency

THE Prerogative of Mercy Committee approved 147 requests for clemency during a meeting yesterday.

According to a brief statement released by the Ministry of National Security last night, the committee reviewed 205 requests for clemency and two for record expungement.

“As a result, 147 were approved for clemency, six pending additional reports, one record expunged and 59 deferred to the next meeting in January 2021,” the press release said. “The group comprised the largest that the Prerogative of Mercy Committee has ever considered.”

Earlier this month, National Security Minister Marvin Dames spoke about the committee’s work and plans to release those who qualified to have their prison sentences shortened.

“When we came into office, this committee was essentially dormant and so over the years we continue to release persons for good behaviour and persons who would have been recommended as low risk and we are grateful for that,” he said at the time, according to published reports.

“We’re hoping to review another listing before the end of the year and give those persons who would be considered a new start to the new year. That’s the objective.

“This will probably be the largest list that we will consider, but certainly into 2021 we’ll continue to do that.

“This all goes hand in hand with our efforts to transform and rehabilitate, and reform and reintegrate back into our communities our young men and women who are showing good signs of (readiness) to be included and reintegrated back into society,” Mr Dames was quoted as saying.