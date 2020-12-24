Hunt For Two Armed Robbers On Abaco

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE in Abaco have launched an island-wide manhunt for two suspects behind an armed robbery that left a man injured early Thursday morning.

According to reports, shortly after 6am, two armed masked men entered a local gas station in the Dundas Town community when they demanded cash from employees while holding them at gunpoint.

Police said: “One of the males then gun butted the manager causing the firearm to discharge, shooting his accomplice and injuring him. Both suspects fled on foot, leaving a trail of blood. The employee was taken to the Marsh Harbour Clinic for injuries sustained to the head. He is listed in stable condition.”

The suspects were described as slim built, 5’5 in height, and clad in dark clothing.

Thursday’s incident comes days after police in Abaco arrested two men from the Central Pines area for an armed robbery that occurred on the island Saturday.

Police said a man was walking in the Central Pines area on Saturday when he was approached by three men, who robbed him of cash.

“One of the assailants was brandishing a firearm and the other he recognised. The victim was robbed of cash and struck to the head with a rock causing injuries. He was seen by a doctor and discharged,” police said in a statement Sunday.

Residents in the community have described the latest incidents as “concerning”.

“This is the second armed robbery for the week and two in three days so its very concerning,” said Cay Mills, a resident of Dundas Town.

It has also elicited a reaction from Abaco residents on social media, with some locals expressing shock and disappointment about the crime situation there.

One Facebook user said: “ What is this place I call home is coming to? Something needs to be done right away. Right away. Abaco never had this kind of crime going on.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marsh Harbour police station at 367-2560/367-3437, 911 or visit the nearest police station.