Man In Custody After Woman Found Dead In Abaco

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

A MOTHER is dead following a suspected domestic dispute in Abaco.

Police said they were called to a home in Crown Haven after 1pm on Saturday where they found a woman’s lifeless body. According to police, additional inquiries revealed that the woman “had an altercation with a male earlier that day” and was later found lifeless at her home with “injuries to the face”.

According to a relative, the victim is Angeleta Pritchard, who had just celebrated her 36th birthday on Christmas Day.

She was reportedly beaten to death with a blunt object while her infant child was in the home, a relative said.

A man is currently in custody, assisting with the investigation, police said.

See Tuesday’s Tribune for more on this story.