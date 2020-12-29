Charles Lashley Dies, Aged 68

CHARLES Martin Lashley, 68, of Carriacou, Skyline Heights, died at his home on Thursday.

Mr Lashley, formerly of St George’s, Grenada, is survived by his wife, lawyer Caryl (Toni) Lashley, and their children, Brett, Jody and Ryan Lashley. He was predeceased by his daughter, Lia, and his parents, Samuel and Adeline Lashley.

He is also survived by his siblings, James and Marise, Ramon and Debra, Deanna and Jacqueline Lashley, Edward and Michele Fields, and Tommy and Shawn Turnquest; his father-in-law Sir Orville Turnquest, and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends, including generations of the St Augustine’s College and University of the Bahamas families.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.