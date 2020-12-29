Misplaced Confidence In Travel Rules

EDITOR, The Tribune.

As A long-time visitor to Nassau I could not believe the comments published today in your travel story that Tourism Ministry officials “feel confident in the current travel protocols”. I am wondering if they are living on the same planet as the rest of us. What research was ever completed before the harsh tourist unfriendly rules were introduced?

My wife and myself usually come several times a year and have purchased a small property suitable for short visits. Other family members have also enjoyed regular trips.

Now coming to Nassau has become so ridiculously difficult and time consuming that we have not been able to travel there for months. In the past our travel agent just booked for the dates we wanted and we were on our way. Now we are faced with going to a health clinic to obtain a COVID-19 PCR test, pay exorbitant sums to get the test, take valuable time from work to go for the test and then pick up the results.

Then we must take further time to scan the results to Nassau for your Health Visa and not be certain when permission will be given. Most working people do not have the time to go ahead with all these hassles. We are then expected to be on the ground within five days. Why would anyone purchase a ticket for the few current flights to Nassau with all that uncertainty? This is even worse for people having to pay for hotels.

Whoever thought these measures were satisfactory should try to complete the rules themselves. Our travel agents are recommending clients go to other places as they have lost all confidence in The Bahamas. They describe the rules as ludicrous. Tourists are not going to travel if unwell. Why can they not be tested upon arrival? So many people have expressed their objections to the rules in The Tribune but nothing has changed as yet. Hopefully when the hotels remain mostly empty Government officials will not feel so confident in their travel protocols. Let us hope so for the sake of prospective visitors and the thousands of hotel employees and the local businesses reliant upon them for their livelihood. The whole situation is a tragedy for The Bahamas.

MALCOLM ALAN Jr

Nassau,

December 9, 2020.