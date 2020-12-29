One Death And 35 Cases Over Holiday

COVID-19 cases have continued to steadily trickle in each day with Ministry of Health officials recording 315 new cases this month.

Over the holiday weekend – Christmas eve to Sunday – 35 new COVID-19 cases were recorded.

That is eight new cases on Sunday – four in New Providence, two in Grand Bahama and one each in Eleuthera and Andros.

On Saturday there were nine newly confirmed cases – seven in the capital and two in Grand Bahama. One additional COVID-19 related death was also confirmed. This was an 81-year-old man who died on December 26, pushing the country’s death toll to 170.

On Christmas Day, ten new cases were reported while eight were recorded on Christmas Eve.

Early December saw some days record only low single digit case numbers.

During the first week of this month there were 43 cases, but the week that followed saw 118 positive cases recorded, followed by 74 cases. In the remaining days 80 cases were recorded.

Earlier this month, the country’s top infectious diseases expert again urged Bahamians not to be overly confident or come to the false conclusion that the deadly disease has left the country.

Dr Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme at the Ministry of Health, reminded people that the number of confirmed cases everywhere is always less than the actual number of infections, adding 40 percent of cases are in asymptomatic carriers.

As these people are still infectious, following health protocols should remain a focus of all, she said.

In November, 806 COVID-19 cases were recorded. That month, all but two days saw daily double digit positive case numbers.