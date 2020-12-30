Dump Trucks Destroyed In Blaze At Compound

ROYAL Bahamas Police Force Fire Services is investigating a fire that left several privately owned dump trucks destroyed on Monday morning.

RBPF Fire Services director, Superintendent Kenrick Morris confirmed that officers received a call about a fire on the compound of Tycoon Management at Arawak at around 2am.

Supt Morris said he was still awaiting a report from investigators and could not say if the incident was the work of an arsonist.

“The call came in at around 2.28am early Monday and upon arrival they met several vehicles fully engulfed in flames. We are still awaiting the report from investigators,” Supt Morris said.

However, Ed Curling, owner of Tycoon Management, said he believed the fire was intentionally set.

He also sought to make it clear that none of the trucks was owned by his company, but by truckers who operate privately.

“Yesterday morning around 2 o’clock I received a call from my superintendent of the yard to say that the police called him to say that the yard was on fire,” Mr Curling told The Tribune. “The yard is on Arawak (Cay) next to the Betty K on the north side. Upon arriving out here the fire engine and firemen were in the yard putting the fire out.

“It was all the trucks, but I want it to be noted that Tycoon Management is not in the trucking business. However, some of the truckers who truck products out of Tycoon’s yard store their trucks at Tycoon Management, but I want to make it plain and clear that Tycoon Management does not own any dump trucks.

“I also want to make it explicitly clear that Tycoon Management cannot think of any suspect because it does not owe anybody and it has not fired anybody recently. So I really can’t say who would have come in the yard and do such a thing.

“Six privately owned trucks were destroyed and the police are actively investigating the matter.”