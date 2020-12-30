‘Everyone Deserves A Second Chance’ Says Dames

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames wants more ex-offenders to apply to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee to get their criminal records expunged, saying “everyone deserves a second chance.”

His comments come after the Prerogative of Mercy Committee last week approved 147 requests for clemency and one for record expungement.

Yesterday Mr Dames highlighted the move as a part of the government’s efforts of improving the rehabilitative justice system.

“This has been something that our government had promised since coming into office that we’re going to take a very, very aggressive approach towards rehabilitation,” he told reporters ahead of yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

“We need to move this in a new direction and we’ve been doing just that. I think it was Thursday past, there were 140 plus persons (approved for clemency) and we hope to move into the new year as we work towards doing a much better job in that regard in terms of rehabilitation.”

In a statement released by the Ministry of National Security last Wednesday, the committee revealed it had reviewed 205 requests for clemency and two for record expungement.

“As a result, 147 were approved for clemency, six pending additional reports, one record expunged and 59 deferred to the next meeting in January 2021,” the press release said, adding the group was the largest ever considered by the Prerogative of Mercy Committee.

Giving more details into the approval process for clemency, Mr Dames told reporters that the committee reviews each request “on a case-by-case basis,” adding there is no case that is not considered.

He said: “So, the way it works is we get reports from (the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services) the police, Social Services and we also ask for psychiatric reports where it is warranted and if a person can convince the committee that they are indeed ready for reintegration, the committee in all likelihood will consider it strongly.

“We consider everything. I know that there are a few manslaughter cases that would’ve been considered. Break-ins, fraud, across the board but you would’ve had to serve for some time and demonstrated that you’re ready to be re-integrated back (into society). As I said before, our committee is a very experienced committee and they take nothing for granted.”

He also said that as of last Thursday, the committee reviewed some 200 applications for clemency.

He said: “We would’ve, I think on Thursday, would’ve looked in excess of 200 applicants. We still have a lot more applicants to review. We have deferred some of the matters. The committee had requested additional information in respect to that, additional reports as well and so the goal is we believe in a second chance and giving people a second chance.”

Yesterday, the minister also spoke about the work of the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee, saying officials continue to see increased requests for record expungement.

However, he also said officials want more ex-convicts to apply through the committee as everyone deserves a second chance.

“We continue to appeal to persons out there with criminal records who can prove that they have reintegrated into society and they’re worthy to have their records expunged,” Mr Dames said.

“We’re seeing an uptick in requests for expungements and that’s a good thing and…I know the stigma placed on individuals who even for minor offences have them on their police records and the minute they go and apply for a job and someone sees it, it just eliminates them right away and some of these persons are very good and decent persons who would’ve made a mistake in life, but we all do from time to time and they deserve a second chance.

“And again, we continue to appeal and we’re going to move into the new year with a very aggressive strategy, a public relations strategy in getting the information out there to all of the communities throughout this country so people know I have an opportunity to get my record expunged and I am indeed one of those persons who are ready.”

Under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act (Amendment) 2015, people who have committed murder, manslaughter, treason, armed robbery, rape or possessed dangerous drugs with the intent to supply cannot have their records expunged.

But after five years most others are eligible if they are first-time offenders or were younger than 21 at the time of their first conviction.

Yesterday, the minister assured that the committee will do its due diligence to ensure that those who apply to have their records expunged deserve the approval.

“The committee will do their due diligence that you are a fit and proper person and that you have re-integrated properly,” he stressed.

“And what we are seeing is we’re getting letters of support from pastors, other community members and from employers who are writing on behalf of these individuals and the committee does its due diligence. That’s what it’s all about. You have persons who’ve been out there for ten, 20 and 30years and have not gotten themselves in problems since their last offence.”

Asked how long the expungement process takes, Mr Dames said it can take weeks, but noted officials are committed to shortening the process.