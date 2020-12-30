Two Men Found Shot Dead On Pitt Road

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE discovered the bodies of two men on Wednesday morning who were shot dead on Pitt Road.

Speaking to reporters on the scene, Assistant Commissioner Solomon Cash said police received a call of a shooting incident shortly after 7.30am. Once the officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the lifeless bodies of two men.

One victim is believed to be in his early 30s and the other in his late 20s.

“I can tell you now that one of the victims is known to us and of course we are looking at his victimology and hopefully by us examining his victimology we may be able to share a little more to the media,” he said.

“I can speak to one of the victims that we suspect that he is involved in gang activities and also small drug peddling.”

ACP Cash said a firearm, which appeared to be a pistol, was recovered from one of the deceased men.