Freeport 'Strangled' Over Baleària Wait

A prominent Freeport attorney yesterday warned the Government that it is "strangling" the city's prospects for economic revival by the protracted delay in approving Baleària Caribbean's return.

Carey Leonard, the Callenders & Co attorney, said the company's ferry service from Fort Lauderdale was "desperately needed" both as a commercial lifeline and tourist access given that the Government has yet to resolve Grand Bahama International Airport's fate.

"I don't get it," he told Tribune Business of Baleària Caribbean's wait for the go-ahead from the Prime Minister's Office. "The one place they desperately need to get going is Grand Bahama and its economy, and they're strangling it.

"Baleària is desperately needed for lift because they bring a number of passengers in. If I recall, Baleària had some passengers who overnighted and went back the next day. All the more reason we need Baleària.....

"We're desperate for a new airport and desperate for more lift in and out of the island by sea and air. The economy is being strangled, and it's by inaction and indecision. One or the other. Decisions need to be made, and they're going to have to make some aggressive and drastic decisions to get the economy going."

Mr Leonard also criticised the Government for failing to yet "come to a final and satisfactory conclusion in their negotiations" with Hutchison Whampoa about taking over Grand Bahama International Airport, despite the talks having dragged out for more than a year.

The former Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) in-house attorney spoke out after Baleària Caribbean revealed it has been waiting almost two months for the Government to complete its "evaluation" of the company's bid to resume sailing from Fort Lauderdale.

Baleària Caribbean had initially planned to resume sailing to Grand Bahama from its Fort Lauderdale base on November 5, but the protracted wait for The Bahamas to give the go-ahead meant it was now incurring significant unnecessary expenses to keep recalled crew and the vessel in a near two-month holding pattern.

The company said the ferry's seating, social distancing and other COVID-19 health-related protocols had all been assessed by Bahamian health personnel and other government officials, who had raised no objections or concerns, thus leaving Baleària Caribbean mystified as to the wait for approval.

Meanwhile tourism operators yesterday said they have to choose between “sickness and hunger” on the Balaeria hold up.

Alfredo Bridgewater, owner/operator of Coco Nutz, told Tribune Business: “I wish it would happen sooner. Not just for tourism, but even just regular shopping and stuff like that. We usually travel to shop and stuff, just to get regular groceries and things like that. I wish the approval would come sooner.”

Mr Bridgewater said he understands the need to follow COVID-19 protocols, but said, “Those of us in the tourism industry are really feeling it is a choice between sickness and hunger.”

Brent Collins, chief executive of Freeport-based Power Equipment Ltd, said: “I am really looking forward to that for shipping and possible travel. Whatever can give our economy a boost, we will take it.

"We used to ship a lot of items with them. Vehicles, heavy equipment and generators. It was a nice option to have instead of only relying on Tropical Shipping or Seacor.”

Greg Langstaff, the Grand Bahama Brewing Company's proprietor, said “it is a double edged sword” between people wanting to travel and gauging how many COVID-19 cases could result.

He acknowledged, however, that residents of Grand Bahama use the Balaeria for freight and pleasure because “the rates aren’t bad for freight". He added that there is a bit of a “bottleneck for freight” because everything now has to come through Tropical Shipping.

James Rolle, general manager of Dolly Madison, said: “I don’t know what protocols the government will have at the seaport, because I am not sure if any ship has been given approval to sail at this time. I know they have controls at the airport, but the seaports have no COVID-19 protocols in place.

“The Balaeria and the Celebration were the only way we were getting tourists on the island, as the airports have been not fully operational since Hurricane Dorian. Without them we cannot depend on the airport as it is not fully functional.”