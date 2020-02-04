Activists Calling On Disney To Help Create 'Sustainable Alternative' To Private Port

By FARRAH JOHNSON

ORGANISERS of the Last Chance for Lighthouse Point campaign are calling on Disney Cruise Line to collaborate with local non-profit organisations to create a "sustainable alternative" to its private cruise port that would protect the environment and boost economic activity for Eleuthera.

Yesterday the campaign hosted Disney after Dorian, a conference which featured a string of local and international environmentalists, who highlighted the importance of sustainable development in the wake of climate change and the devastation wrought on Abaco and Grand Bahama by Hurricane Dorian.

Robert F Kennedy Jr, president of the Waterkeeper Alliance, was the keynote speaker.

Calling nature the "infrastructure of communities," Mr Kennedy said his experience as an environmental attorney has made him realise that people fight for the environment because they "recognise that nature enriches" everyone "economically, aesthetically, spiritually and culturally."

"These coral reefs, these beaches, these waterways are the infrastructure of Eleuthera," he said.

"If we want to meet our obligation to provide community and give our children the same opportunity for dignity and enrichment and prosperity and good health as the communities our parents gave us, we've got to start by protecting our environmental infrastructure."

Gail Woon, founder of Earth Care, also said the country is "living and dying proof" of the severity of the current climate crises.

"We must adapt, be resilient and draw down this climate crisis," she said.

"Learn all that you can and do all that you can to teach your fellow men and women and children that our actions contribute to the problem."

She insisted the "climate emergency" needs large corporations like Disney to "figure out a new model, work with NGOs and establish research centres that focus on adaptation, resilience, food security and marine protected areas."

"Disney could restore areas that have been degraded already and become the model for eco-educational tourism working with all communities restoring marine protected areas and coral reefs and not destroying them for a cruise ship terminal," she said.

Danielle Gibson, a health inspector at the Department of Environmental Health Services, also asked Disney to consider constructing "another type of development" that would have "less of an environmental impact" on the country's "fragile ecosystem."

"When we look at the destruction that (was) just endured by our neighbours in the north both in Abaco and Grand Bahama, and with all the knowledge that we have on climate change and the vulnerability of small island nations like this one and low-lying islands like mine, we ask Disney to reconsider the type of development that is within (their) capacity to construct," she said.

"We have said before and we continue to plead for sustainable development. As a young Bahamian I implore the government to listen to all of the voices of all of the people. The future of our country depends on the decisions that we make today."

Nikita Shiel-Rolle, a conservation biologist, said Hurricane Dorian has changed the country forever.

"Our life post Dorian is scary especially if you really understand climate change and you understand that our sea levels are rising and that the waters are getting warmer and these hurricanes are getting stronger," she said.

"We must create a new narrative and there's no one better to co-create this narrative with than Disney, who has the ability to tell stories and impact and move the hearts of millions -probably billions all around the world.

"Disney, according to Forbes, is the 13th most recognised brand in the world… that means there is no one like Disney who has the ability to work with us as we rewrite this global narrative of what a world of opportunity looks like...when we take climate action and we inspire everyone to act."

In response to the requests of the environmentalists, Disney Cruise Line said its representatives "welcome conversations that are productive, reasonable and based on fact."

Still, the company said it does not believe the Last Chance for Lighthouse Pointe campaign fits that criteria.

"Time and again, this group has shown that is not their goal," a company spokesperson told The Tribune.

"We are grateful for the significant support from many Bahamians in Eleuthera and beyond and will continue to work with them to provide sustainable economic opportunities for Bahamians, protect the natural beauty of the site, celebrate local culture and help the strengthen the community in Eleuthera."