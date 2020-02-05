Government House Security Review Completed, Says Dames

By LEANDRA ROLLE

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames confirmed yesterday that the review committee tasked with investigating the security issues at Government House following the murder of Petty Officer Percival Philip Perpall has completed its investigation.

“The report is currently being…We’re working now to get it printed so it should be coming back to the public very shortly,” he told reporters yesterday when asked for an update on the matter.

Mr Dames, however, could not give a definite timeline as to when the report would be made public. “Right now, the report is going to print and so as long as it takes to go to print that process and I’m thinking shortly. I don’t have a fixed date, but shortly,” he said when asked about the report’s release date.

The committee was appointed last May to determine whether there were any breaches or failures in security at Government House during the morning of the shooting on April 28.

Its members include retired Commissioner of Police Reginald Ferguson, retired Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Rodrick Bowe, retired Superintendent of Police Douglas Hanna and retired police officer and attorney Paul Jones.

Mr Dames had previously said that once investigations had been completed, the findings would assist in the formulation of new security measures for government buildings.

Asked yesterday if the public can expect to see new security changes implemented, the minister replied: “Well, the thing is we’re always looking at opportunities to improve and the objective behind that was to see where our failings were and in this case, our security failings and what we need to do to improve.

“This is all a part of an overall effort and, of course, I would’ve mentioned this before that we’re in the process of re-evaluating and reviewing the way we secure our public spaces, our government buildings and our embassies, our consulate and everything else.”

“And, we have a draft document now that we’re in the process of reviewing, but this will go hand and hand with that.”

P/O Perpall, a 30-year veteran of the RBDF, was fatally shot while sitting in the guard room with two of his colleagues around 2.30am, according to police reports.

Another RBDF officer, who was a subordinate to P/O Perpall, has since been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident. He has denied the charges.

“I had the opportunity to meet with the chairman and we’re quite pleased with the work that they would’ve undertaken and completed and very shortly, we’ll be sharing with the public the results of that report,” Mr Dames added.

This was not the only committee that Mr Dames commended yesterday.

Speaking to reporters, the Mount Moriah MP also praised the work of the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee, which has the power to expunge records of young people and first time offenders who meet the criteria. As a nation, we have a vested responsibility in taking care of all of our people and this has been one of our objectives and so you know . . .we ensure that the committee was formed, and the chairperson of that committee is former commissioner of police, Mr Paul Farquharson.

“And they have got off with an exceptional start and I commend Mr Farquharson and his committee last week.”

The minister announced the constitution of the new committee on September 25, saying ex-convicts are discriminated against too often.

“We have to find a way to integrate these young men and women back into our communities so that they can become productive citizens and hence, this is a part of the efforts that we’re doing,” he said yesterday.

“We’re working on parole as well and there’s some other things that we’re working and the transitioning of the Bahamas Department of Corrections from a penal institution to more of a rehabilitated institution.

“And we’ve been working with BTVI and giving our young men and women really good skills so that once they’re released into society, they’re now marketable.”