Labour Chief's Concern Over Atlantis Payroll

By YOURI KEMP and

NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Reporters

The government's top labour official yesterday expressed disquiet that Atlantis appears to be moving ahead with switching to a bi-weekly payroll despite the hotel union's objections.

John Pinder, pictured, director of labour, said he was unsure "if it's a good thing" that the Paradise Island resort is seemingly proceeding without the consent of, and consultation with, the Bahamas Hotel, Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU).

Revealing that he would only get involved "once it reaches a stalemate" between the parties, he added: "I am not aware that there is a stalemate yet. I understand that they should have discussed that yesterday. As a matter of fact they were supposed to come in and discuss that."

He was then made aware by Tribune Business of a memorandum sent by Atlantis's management to staff confirming that the resort intends to switch from the current weekly to a bi-weekly payroll from April 2020.

"I don't know if that's a good thing," Mr Pinder added. "They need to consult with the union first. They can't just do that." He said he will "request that we meet at the office with them and get something resolved. I will set something up for next week and see if we can discuss it and get it resolved."

The memorandum, obtained by Tribune Business, confirms the position set out earlier this week by Atlantis management. It said: "Beginning April 2020 we will be converting to a bi-weekly payroll schedule in keeping with industry and other local business trends.

"All colleagues will continue to receive the same terms and benefits. As we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition, you will be given sufficient time to prepare for the changes. Additionally, we are arranging multiple meetings to talk about the changes and provide complimentary personal financial counselling services for those of you who may wish to take advantage of this benefit."

The Atlantis note a "schedule of Town Hall meetings" would be posted next week where staff could receive information and "be prepared for this transition. It added: "We greatly value your contributions and are committed to making Atlantis the most remarkable place to work."

Harrison Williams, the hotel union's first vice-president, declined to comment when told by Tribune Business about the note. He had earlier this week warned that the move by Atlantis was "not sitting well", and that "another fight" was brewing between the two sides as a result.

Mr Williams also told Tribune Business the union was not consulted on the payroll switch, but Atlantis management denied this. He added that the change was something the union was unlikely to agree to, as it meant members working short work weeks would have to wait two weeks to receive as little to two to three days' pay, while it could also cause difficulties in meeting financial obligations.

Many observers, though, are likely to question why the hotel union feels it is in a position to dictate to Atlantis how it runs its business.

Mr Pinder, meanwhile, said: "I know these are hard economic times for a lot of businesses in The Bahamas, and they seem to be struggling. The only way I would advise bi-monthly payment is if it doesn't disadvantage the employees. But then you have to give the employees some notice."

He acknowledged that the Atlantis note had done this, and said: "So they gave them some notice. So they can work that out and hopefully the union could agree."