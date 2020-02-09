Four Arrested After Marijuana Found

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FOUR men were arrested after police discovered six boxes of marijuana worth $90,500 in New Providence.



Police report that shortly before 9 pm on Thursday, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit with the assistance of the K9 Unit acting on intelligence, searched a vessel anchored at Potters Cay Dock and discovered the drugs weighing 90 lbs.

The men are expected to be formally charged before a magistrates court.