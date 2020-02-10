‘Frustrated’ Wsc Workers Strike Today

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE union representing Water and Sewerage Corporation workers plans to strike today, angered by lingering issues and alleged staff “abuse”.

This move, according to Bahamas Utilities Service and Allied Workers Union president Dwayne Woods, makes good on BUSAWU’s threat last week to totally shut down the corporation’s operations over deteriorating labour relations and working conditions.

In an interview with The Tribune yesterday, Mr Woods said it was the union’s hope to get the attention of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis. He said BUSAWU had grown frustrated and wanted Dr Minnis to intervene, bringing closure to the situation.

“Last week we made it known that we had a strike certificate in hand in relation to unusual promotions and that is what we are going to use tomorrow to get our voices heard,” Mr Woods said.

“It’s only getting worse. It don’t seem to be getting better.”

He added: “Staff morale is at an all time low and it definitely was indicated at the Christmas party where less than 50 persons showed up.

“So this is no secret and everybody and sundry should be aware of what is going on here because they had ample notice last year and now this year they are starting off on the same foot. So we encourage the prime minister to step in and do the right thing because the people are being abused down at Water and Sewerage Corporation.

“So we appeal to the CEO of the country to come and deal with this.”

Last Wednesday, Mr Woods said there were breaches of the Industrial Relations Act, the Employment Act and the industrial agreement made between WSC and the union. He further alleged there was an attempt by WSC to decrease the union’s influence by rolling back a number of benefits.

According to him, WSC had failed to pay union members overtime for restoration work in Abaco where they were forced to carry out their duties in “unsavoury and unsanitary conditions”.

The BUSAWU president also said WSC had not paid “regular overtime” for workers in New Providence and the Family Islands for over four months.

However, the next day WSC Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson said officials uncovered an “abuse of overtime” among a handful of workers doing restoration on Abaco following Hurricane Dorian. At the time he also hit back at what he termed “baseless and erroneous attacks” from Mr Woods.

Last week Mr Woods also said the union was “upset and appalled” at the behaviour of the corporation’s executives, namely Mr Gibson and WSC’s general manager. Mr Woods also accused WSC of conducting “unfamiliar methods of promotion,” of which the union is unaware.

“This is 10 months overdue and if you recall we have a strike certificate in hand that we will use in short order,” Mr Woods said last week.

“We have a membership of about 310 and if you look around, you’ll see the management union is also supporting us so this might be a total shutdown from Bimini to Inagua.”

WSC fired back at what it called a “sudden, ill-advised and unreasonable press conference held by Dwayne Woods”.

“WSC rejects, in its entirety, these groundless assertions. At no time has the corporation’s executives sought to ignore, disregard or disrespect our employees. Mr Woods’ assertion that the corporation has sought to roll back benefits in our industrial agreement —which binds and governs both parties — is completely and patently false,” a portion of WSC’s statement read.