Minister Promises To Fix 'Toxic Baic Environment'

A Cabinet minister yesterday acknowledged “the toxic environment” at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) while pledging that its long-standing issues are being addressed.

Michael Pintard, minister of agriculture and marine resources, met with BAIC’s senior executives, middle managers and line staff to hear their concerns.

Staff members, according to BAIC statement, were vocal about performance appraisals; payment of increments; training opportunities; and general communication between management and staff.

Mr Pintard called for agency to follow-up on the concerns expressed. He added that BAIC should conduct regular management and departmental meetings, and update staff on matters affecting the entity.

Confirming that he was “quite aware of the historical problems and the toxic environment at BAIC”, Mr Pintard said its Board of Directors - led by Bishop Gregory Collie as chairman - were working diligently to correct the long-standing issues plaguing the agency.

Pictured from left: Joel Lewis, acting permanent secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources; Carlton Bowleg, parliamentary secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources; BAIC chairman, Bishop Gregory Collie; and Michael Pintard, minister of agriculture and marine resources.

Also in attendance were BAIC’s deputy chairman, Kim Carey-Gibson, and board member, Ethan Adderley. Representatives from the human resources department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources were also present.