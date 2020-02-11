Carnival Says Grand Bahama Proposal Has Doubled

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

CARNIVAL Corporation’s investment in Grand Bahama, already its largest in the region, has doubled in size and may grow even more by the time the details are finalised, an official said.

When Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis hosted the heads of agreement signing for the project last September, the investment was worth over $100m and promised to boost Grand Bahama’s ailing economy. Now the investment is worth at least $200m after Carnival added additional features, including an inland waterway, Senior Vice President of Global Port and Destination Development Giora Israel said yesterday.

His comments came to Bahamian reporters at the company’s headquarters in Miami yesterday.

He said Carnival has submitted an environment impact assessment to the relevant bodies and is discussing it with the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the Bahamas Environment Science & Technology Commission (BEST).

Construction is scheduled to begin in the early summer, according to David Candib, vice-president of development and operations. He said up to 1,000 locals will be employed during the construction phase and between 500 and 1,000 will be employed during operations.

Mr Candib said about 480,000 guests visit Grand Bahama each year on Carnival ships. Officials project that this number will soar to at least one million within the first year of the port coming into operation.

The Carnival project will be built on 329 acres and will be capable of docking two of Carnival’s largest vessels at once––its Mardi Gras brand of ships which are currently under construction.

Amenities will be blended into Bahamian designs and cultural elements, Mr Candib said.

Christine Duffy, the president of Carnival Cruise Line, the subsidiary company that will use Grand Bahama’s new port the most, said the company’s commitment to the island never wavered despite Hurricane Dorian’s impact.

“We see it as a partnership that is important and we want to be there no matter what,” she said. “Hurricanes aren’t new. Obviously this one was devastating for the Bahamas which for us meant even more quickly what could we do to provide support first and foremost to the people of Grand Bahama and making sure we are able to bring supplies and food and whatever was needed by ship as quickly as we needed so we never once questioned amongst ourselves that we wouldn’t continue with the project.”