Company To Spend $48m On Addressing Environmental Issues

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

CARNIVAL Corporation officials say the company has been experiencing a decline in sewage discharge problems as it embraces wide ranging measures to improve its environmental safety record.

A top official said the company will invest $48 million over the next two years to address the issue.

After pleading guilty several years ago to environmental violations, the corporation has been under probation and is supervised by a US court-appointed monitor who has been critical in his assessment of the company’s culture on environmental issues.

During a meeting with reporters at the company’s headquarters in Miami yesterday, Vice Admiral William Burke, the company's chief maritime officer, stressed the corporation's transparency in self-reporting incidents that can then be publicised around the world.

He said since 2017, company records show the number of sewage related regulatory issues have declined from 21 in April 2017 to seven in March 2018. Improper sewage regulatory performances constitute just 0.01 percent of all the company’s discharges, he said.

To better protect the environment, Admiral Burke said officials have addressed confusion regarding the Bahamas's archipelagic baseline, have improved voyage planning and training and have closed loophole communications after discharges while revising their sewage discharge policy.

At the same time, he emphasised that the sewage discharges noted by the court-appointed monitor have been treated sewage which do not harm the environment.

Carnival also emphasised its progress with other environment related policies, including significantly reducing single-use plastics and reducing its carbon intensity footprint.

Last year, a court mandated report which covers April 2017 to April 2018, revealed how Carnival illegally dumped hundreds of thousands of treated sewage in Bahamian waters along with more than 8,000 gallons of food waste.

Last month, Tribune Business reported that Carnival's court-appointed monitor disclosed further environmental infractions - some of which occurred while vessels were in port in Nassau and Freeport - that took place in 2019.