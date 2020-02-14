Police Investigate Three Armed Robberies

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are searching for people responsible for three separate armed robberies on Thursday.

In the first incident, a man was outside a residence on Stevenson Subdivision off Mackey Street shortly before 9pm when he was approached by an armed man who robbed him of cash, a watch, and a ring before fleeing on foot.

In the second incident, a woman was outside a residence on Crepe Myrtle Road, Garden Hills shortly before 10pm when she was approached by a man armed with a firearm who demanded the keys to her vehicle, a Nissan Note LP #AU 4437. After handing the man the keys, the woman ran into the home, activating the kill switch that disabled the vehicle and caused the suspect to flee the scene on foot.

In the third incident, a man was outside a residence on Sandilands Village, off Fox Hill Road shortly after 11pm when he was approached by two men, one armed with a firearm who robbed him of a champagne coloured 2004 Buick Regal.

In other crime-related news, officers conducted road checks around New Providence and arrested five people for outstanding warrants, threats of harm and unlawfully carrying arms. Thirty-seven others were ticketed for various traffic violations, including disobeying traffic signals and driving without seatbelts.