China Virus: No More In Quarantine

ALL those who were under quarantine amid fears of the spread of the deadly coronavirus have been released, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said yesterday.

Dr Sands said that there are no suspected, reported or confirmed cases of the virus in the country to date.

His comments came during the mid-year budget debate in the House of Assembly yesterday.

“As of today, there are not and have not been any suspected, reported or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas,” he said.

“I am pleased to advise that as of today, all persons who were quarantined have been released, all asymptomatic and now returning to normal activities.”

Last month, the government banned travel from China after the World Health Organisation declared the new strain of the coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern.

At the time, non-residents who visited China in the last 20 days were denied entry to the country regardless of their nationality and returning residents were quarantined and monitored for symptoms during an incubation period of 14 days in an effort to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

To date, there have been 71,451 confirmed cases of the disease worldwide with 1,776 reported deaths.

Dr Sands said his ministry “will remain vigilant” in monitoring the matter.