Critical Marsh Harbour Assets Eyed For Move

The government needs the co-operation of private property owners and other stakeholders to move Marsh Harbour’s town centre further inland, a Cabinet minister said yesterday.

Iram Lewis, minister of state for disaster preparedness, management and reconstruction, said the port was also likely to be relocated as part of efforts to make Abaco more resilient against future natural disasters following the devastation inflicted by Hurricane Dorian.

“Marsh Harbour is a special area in that most of the properties are privately owned,” he said. “So if it was government crown land, or a government subdivision, we can go in there and do as we please, but we must have meetings with all of the necessary stakeholders, most of them being private citizens.

“So when you talk about redesigning Marsh Harbour, one of the things that immediately comes to mind is that you must shift the town centre more inland but, again, that’s on private property.”

Ken Hutton, the Abaco Chamber of Commerce’s president, told Tribune Business that Mr Lewis’ comments were “the first I have heard” about relocating central Marsh Harbour. However, he added: “Overall I don’t think it’s a bad idea. I think it is something that they definitely have to consider. Further inland and higher ground.

“A lot of what they are talking about is not private land, from what I understand. A good chunk of where The Mudd used to be is crown land. There is a portion that is private land, and that is Key’s tract, but that is much further away - a part of the Key family land.”

Mr Lewis, though, reiterated: “So the discussions must be had with private property owners so that they will all be in agreement and, if we must trade off, how do they agree and be comfortable with whatever trade-off may come.”

In response, Mr Hutton said: “Speaking on behalf of the chamber, I think that it would behoove the minister to have more discussions with the private sector in Abaco before any decisions are made because we have a unique perspective on things.”

The minister, though, also suggested that the port was likely to be shifted. He said: “With respect to Marsh Harbour dock itself, based on the fact that the terminal buildings - the international, the domestic and the administrative buildings right on the harbour itself - are too close to the coast, they are now being demolished as we speak, actively being demolished.

“We will not put those buildings back in those same locations. We will push those away from the seafront, allow us more apron and working space at the harbour itself, and put those at a more elevated area.”

Mr Hutton, too, said this suggestion by Mr Lewis was “news to me”. He added: “I do believe that it’s probably not a bad idea, considering now that there is additional acreage that’s available due to the absence of The Mudd Maybe a redesign can take that into account, but the chamber has not been involved in any discussions about that. It’s not a bad idea.”