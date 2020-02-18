Fatal Stabbing Came After An Argument With Friend

By FARRAH JOHNSON

FRIENDS of the man who was fatally stabbed in an argument off East Street early Sunday morning said he will be dearly missed.

According to police reports, shortly after 2am on Sunday, the body of a man was discovered on Ross Corner with what appeared to be stab wounds.

Paramedics were called and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, police acting on intelligence, went to a residence on Ross Corner where they arrested a man in connection with the incident.

While his identity was not confirmed by police, The Tribune understands the victim is 53-year-old Roderick “Barbie” Taylor.

Those in the community well acquainted with the victim described him as a kind man who loved his mother.

They also said that the deceased and his assailant were good friends who got into an argument; however, the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death were not confirmed by officials.

One family friend, who asked to be identified as D Smith, told The Tribune the victim was like a brother to her. “I knew Roderick for numerous years because they were living through here for a good while and he was good with his mom,” she said. “Barbie was a good man, he didn’t bother with nobody. He would hail and everything like that. He was a cool guy and I know him well because he is call me ‘sister’.”

Ms Smith said while she was saddened by Mr Taylor’s death, she sympathised with the victim’s mother who was very close to her son. “I am so sorry for her now because his father (has) been dead for about three years and then he lost three of his brothers before him. Just him and his mom used to be there and two of his sons and he loved his boys. He had three boys.”

Talking about the incident itself, she added: “When it happened, it was through the morning and I was asleep (so) I didn’t find out until the next morning.

“Him and the guy are good friends (and) I think they had a small argument. It wasn’t nothing like no intentional stuff they just got into a little altercation.”

While canvassing the area, another community member directed The Tribune to Biggs Bar and Restaurant — the victim’s favourite hangout.

There, Donovan Campbell, the bar’s owner, described Mr Taylor as a loyal customer and caring man. “Barbie was my customer from when I first open up here,” he said. “He had his ways, but he was a generous soul and we will really miss him here.”

Mr Campbell said after Mr Taylor’s death, a number of his friends and family gathered at his place because they knew the victim would routinely hang out there.

“I don’t know what to say because the young man that was in the altercation with him and thing, they were friends,” he said.

“I wish they could have worked out something a little better than that, but I guess that’s how the cookie crumble.”

Describing the kind of person the victim was, he added: “You see on a Friday afternoon after Barbie get pay, he would come inside the bar and buy you something to drink.

“He loved his grandchildren the most. He was like a father figure to many around here, man.”

Remanda Bodie, one of the bar’s employees, said she was one of the people who looked up to Mr Taylor.

“Barbie was close to me, he could have tell me anything (and) I could have tell him anything and it really hurt me how it went down,” she said.

“I was not here (when it happened), I just got off from work and they call at 5 ‘o’clock (on Sunday) and told me one of my customers had got stabbed.”

She added that the other man involved in the stabbing incident was also a frequent customer to the bar.

“He also be here every day. I expect him at three or four ‘o’clock in the evening to play dominoes (or) shoot pool and dance.

“I’m shocked that both of my customers (are gone). One left and one has to sit up where he ain’t suppose to be and he has a young child.”

Ms Bodie insisted though that Mr Taylor “had his ways”, he was a “sweet person” that cared for those around him.

“Every day at 4 or 5 ‘o’clock he is here,” she said. “He sit down, shoot pool, play dominoes, drink and have fun, but at a certain time, it’s always (about) his mother.

“He would say ‘I gotta go and put in my mother number, I gotta go and get her water, I have to make sure the house clean.’ Everything was about his mother. He never left his mother behind and I sorry that he had to leave her like that.”