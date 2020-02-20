Pair Charged With Illegal Firearm Possession

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO young men were charged with illegal firearm and ammunition possession in the Freeport Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Keiano Bethel, 20, of Independence Drive, Heritage Subdivision, and Geovano Oliver, 21, of Sandilands Circle, Yoeman’s Wood, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson.

They were charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

It is alleged that on February 16 at Freeport, the two were in possession of a handgun with intent to endanger the life of Arsenio Bennett and Shamar Moss. The matter is in connection with complaints reported to police about gunshots heard in the East Sunrise area.

Oliver was represented by Simone Brown.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges. They requested to be seen by a doctor. Bail was denied and they were remanded to prison until May 4 for trial.

