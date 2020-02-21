Teens Charged With Robbing 90-Year-Old

By Leandra Rolle

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWO Bahamian teenagers were remanded to prison Friday after they were arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court for allegedly robbing a 90-year-old man of $500.

The two also faced a separate charge of allegedly attempting to cause his death by means of unlawful harm.

Tyrone Neely, 18, of Calvin Street, and a 16-year-old minor were charged before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans with robbing and causing harm to Wilfred Beneby on January 28. The minor's identity has been withheld due to his age.

It is alleged that both youth used a hammer in the armed robbery.

According to police reports, shortly after 11 am on the day in question, two youth entered a convenience store on Lincoln Boulevard and Miami Street and held up an employee, causing him harm before robbing the establishment.

The injured man was taken to the hospital. He was later listed in stable condition.

Both youth pleaded guilty. However, neither was required to enter a plea to the charges and the case was adjourned to April 29 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

The teens are being held at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the meantime.