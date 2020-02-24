Achieving Social Justice

EDITOR, The Tribune

We cannot effectively commemorate World Social Justice Day – which was held on February 20 – without reflecting thoughtfully about setbacks and progresses made by poor countries in tackling social injustices. It is a noble idea that people should have equal access to wealth, health, well-being, justice, privileges, and opportunity regardless of their legal, political, economic, or other circumstances. Social injustices create poverty.

Poverty is an outrage against humanity. It robs people of their dignity and lets injustice thrive. Poverty in poor countries have sparked exodus of people seeking better economic conditions in European countries and other developed countries. It is in the best interests of western countries to help poor countries to tackle social injustices. Systems and structures that favour the rich and powerful over the poor and marginalised should be highlighted, challenged and changed.

HANDSEN CHIKOWORE



United Kingdom,

February 18, 2020.