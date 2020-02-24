Funeral Home Row On Dorian Burials

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A minister has denied that the Government reneged "on its word" to allow a funeral home association to bury Hurricane Dorian's unidentified victims on Abaco.

The Bahamas Funeral Directors Association (BFDA), in a February 19, 2020, letter said it was "shocked and very concerned" that the Government appeared to have gone back on a "letter of commitment" that it had allegedly promised to issue to it.

The BDFA, which said it had travelled to Abaco on February 17 to meet with the Disaster Reconstruction Authority on the matter, added that the group and its members had been prepared to invest $300,000 of their own money in arranging proper burials for the victims whose bodies are still being stored in refrigerated truck.

It accused the Government of "succumbing to the pressure of one of our members" to hand this task over to them, but Minnis administration representatives denied that any binding commitment or promise had been given to the Association.

Iram Lewis, minister of disaster preparedness, management and reconstruction, said: "I never received a letter from the Bahamas Funeral Directors Association. I never spoke to those people. I never went back on any word because there was never any word given to them to go back on."

John Michael-Clarke, chairman of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority, added: "We didn't go back on our word. We got two proposals for the burial of persons in Abaco. We were originally supposed to have carriage over it, but we were made to understand that the ministry and the minister was already handling that. That was the reason why we got two proposals for it.

"While we were entertaining two proposals, it was decided that the minister would take the lead in organising the burials. Subsequent to speaking with minister Lewis and speaking with the Prime Minister, my understanding is that the minister is still committed to the solution of the burial of the bodies in Abaco being as inclusive as possible."

The BFDA, which is addressed to Mr Michael-Clarke and signed by the association's secretary, Uranda Curtis, says the group "had multiple level communications" with the Disaster Reconstruction Authority and was "advised by its chairman" that they would be provided with a "letter of commitment" to proceed with providing services for the burial of victims of Hurricane Dorian.

They "were invited to meet with representatives of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority in Marsh Harbour on February 17, 2020" to view the burial site and finalise plans. This trip went ahead, and the BFDA said they were advised that their services "would be accepted, and that we would be issued a letter of commitment on February 18, 2020".

It added that they were prepared to spend more than $300,000 of members' own money to provide the funeral service, prepare all graves, and ensure that all related services would be handled.

However, the BFDA letter added: "We are shocked and very concerned to now understand that the Government of the Bahamas has succumbed to the pressure of one of our members, who initially volunteered (as reported in the media) to assist the Government with removal of bodies in Abaco, and only provided services for persons who had contracted their business directly, to now be on the precipice of being offered the very same service that we have agreed to provide, and what we are advised was accepted by the Disaster Reconstruction Authority.

"We are even more concerned to learn that the Government in fact paid this member near six-figures to remove bodies in Abaco, at a rate almost double that of what law enforcement pays for the removal of deceased persons, when this member advised that the services were provided on a voluntary basis.

"We also mention that during the periods after Hurricane Dorian, law enforcement and NGOs were providing this service without cost and there was no need to contract any of our members to provide this service. Had we been contacted, we would have provided it at zero cost."

The BFDA is also asking Mr Lewis and the Government to "honour the commitment expressed by the Disaster Reconstruction Authority" and to not engage any of its members, "particularly without confirming the currency of their Business License and tax compliance status". It also warned against members trying to undercut the efforts of the BFDA as a body.

Mr Michael-Clarke, though, responded: "The idea was that there was composite solutions. What is important is that the bodies are buried in a decent fashion. They sent it to me and I had given an indication that we wanted to give the bodies in Abaco a decent burial. As far as I am concerned we are still working on an inclusive solution.

Responding directly to the BFDA claim that a contract was awarded to a single funeral director for more than double the going rate, Mr Clarke added: "That is not true. The Disaster Reconstruction Authority has not signed or entered into a contract with anyone for the burial of bodies.

"The expectation is in keeping with our recovery in that as many persons as possible are involved in the burial of the bodies, whether or not that contract is made at the ministry, the authority or at NEMA (National Emergency Management Agency)."