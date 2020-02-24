Grand Bahama Sees Its Third Murder Of Year

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama recorded its third murder of the year when a young man was shot dead early yesterday morning in Freeport.

Supt Brian Rolle, the officer-in-charge of Grand Bahama’s Central Detective Unit, said the victim, who is believed to be in his mid-twenties, was shot multiple times at a business establishment in the Caravel Beach area.

He said that sometime around 1am Sunday, officers were dealing with several fights in the area of Polaris Drive at a well-known night spot.

While dealing with several of those fights, Supt Rolle said officers heard what sounded like gunshots. They went to the southwestern part of the night spot where they found the lifeless body of a young man.

Paramedics were called to the scene and confirmed that the man had died. No suspects have been arrested and an investigation is actively underway.

Supt Rolle warned that those responsible for “senseless killings” in the Grand Bahama community will be caught.

“I would like to send a strong message to our young men who are unable to resolve issues except with the use of a weapon — we will find you, hunt you down, and bring you to justice,” he warned.

“This type of activity cannot continue to stand in this country. The senseless killing of persons is something that has to come to an end.”

Police have charged suspects in relation to the two murders committed earlier this year on Grand Bahama.

Alex Daricaud, 22, has been charged with the murder of Dario Pinder, who was found shot dead at Weddell Avenue on January 29.

And Jamaican Damaine Donovan Sterling, 19, of Freeport, was charged for the murder of Jamal Russell, who was found dead at Lewis Yard on February 21.

Anyone with information that can assist police with this latest homicide is asked to call 911, 919, or the nearest police station.