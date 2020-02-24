Police Probe Series Of Armed Robberies And Home Invasion

By LEANDRA ROLLE

POLICE in New Providence are actively searching for the men responsible for a series of armed robberies and a home invasion that occurred over the weekend.

Shortly after 6am on Friday, three gunmen forced their way into a home on Lee Street, off Alexander Boulevard and robbed a group of men in the home of cash and a white Toyota Corolla, licence plate AT2096, police said. The thieves then fled the scene.

Police also said that shortly after 11pm on Saturday, a man and a woman were sitting in a vehicle outside a home in Tropical Gardens when they were approached by two armed men. Police said the thieves stole the couple’s cash and a black Nissan Note, licence plate AS0681, before running away.

Several hours earlier, shortly after 9pm on Saturday, a man was in the area of Stapleton Gardens when he was also approached by two armed men, who robbed him of his wallet, iPhone and green Nissan Note, licence plate AC1885. The victim was then driven to Tonique Williams Darling Highway, east of the city dump, where he was later forced out of the vehicle.

In the third incident, shortly before midnight Friday, a man was walking on Dowdeswell Street when he was approached by an armed man who robbed him of cash and jewellery before escaping.

In an effort to crack down on the increasing number of armed robberies in the country, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told reporters earlier this month that officers will be beefing up manpower in the capital.

“We’ve heard of and we recognise that there’s (been) an increase in armed robbery, even in my own constituency in the Westridge area and other areas in the Killarney constituency, our residents have been complaining,” he had said earlier.

“I’ve spoken with both the minister of national security and all of the relevant authorities and they will beef up the manpower and beef up the security in not only my constituency, but within the entire Bahamas to ensure the safety of Bahamians.”