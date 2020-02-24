Pm Orders Creation Of ‘Illegals’ Strike Force

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has instructed Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson to form a “strike force” targeted at aggressively pursuing undocumented migrants throughout the country.

Charging that “we must take our country back”, Dr Minnis said Bahamians could no longer be second-class citizens while doubling down on his long held position that the issue of undocumented migrants could no longer continue.

He suggested the issue had created a strain on the country’s social services and health resources.

The prime minister has repeated similar comments in the past but in these newest comments yesterday at Parliament, he said there would be focus on ensuring people applying for work permits follow the rules of procedure.

He also said that foreigners granted work permits would be replaced where it was found Bahamian understudies had not been trained to take over those roles. Dr Minnis said immigration officials would also ensure non-Bahamians did not capitalise on jobs locals were equipped to do.

“…We must strengthen and enforce our immigration policies. We must pursue illegal immigrants aggressively. This is the Bahamas and Bahamians are first and Bahamians will and must remain first,” Dr Minnis said while wrapping up debate on the 2019/2020 mid-year budget debate. The budget was passed in Parliament yesterday.

“I have given the minister with responsibility for immigration (Elsworth Johnson) the task of establishing a strike force whose mandate will be to aggressively pursue illegals both throughout New Providence and the Family Islands and through our streets and various job sites. Bahamians who employ illegals will and must be prosecuted. We cannot continue being a lawless society if we are to protect our citizens.

“Jobs are first and foremost for Bahamians. I find it very difficult and I could not understand and still don’t understand the day when investors, bankers etcetera bring individuals to our shores on contracts for three, four years with the commitment that they will train Bahamians to take over such jobs.

“In six years they are still here, eight years they are still here, nine years they are planning for residency, displacing Bahamians. I find it difficult that my nationals cannot obtain the knowledge to take over the job and since I know that my nationals can and do have the knowledge to take over the job, the fault must be with the trainer.

“We ought to aggressively ensure that successive planning is first and foremost and in the absence of individuals not being trained, that trainer had failed and must be replaced by a new trainer so that they do not establish foundation within our country and take further jobs away from Bahamians.”

Dr Minnis said he had difficulty understanding how foreign contractors had taken advantage of large construction jobs, competing with locals in the market.

“I also find it very difficult to accept individuals come to our shores as employees on jobs. When I look five years later these individuals establish their construction company and compete against Bahamians for our jobs. I am embarrassed sometimes as I walk about and see the amount of individuals that speaks a different language than I do, but yet have big contracts within our country. That must stop.

“Bahamians first. Bahamian citizens are likewise responsible. We have a responsibility to inform the government as to such activities and we have a responsibility of not hiring individuals unless there is document of them being here or allowed to be here.”

The prime minister said it was important the situation be handled to prevent the Bahamas from following in the steps of Turks and Caicos, which is now “swamped” with undocumented migrants. He said the situation had deteriorated to a point where locals had taken matters into their own hands, arresting migrants and apprehending them for authorities.

“I would not like to see us reach that point and therefore I urge Bahamians, you must not hire illegals and you must report such illegal activities.

“And for those who bring individuals on work permits you must ensure that they have proper accommodations. We will not continue to allow shantytowns for individuals to break the laws in our country yet we do nothing and if a Bahamian adds anything on to his or her home without the relevant permit we break it down.

“I ask a question who is this country for, are we second class citizens in our own country? We will no longer be second-class citizens in our country. And we asks the courts to work with us, fix our problems because today it’s me tomorrow is you. Soon they will build a court right next to the Supreme Court.

“…We must take our country back.

“Work permits cannot and should not and will not be obtained within our country unless they have been renewed.”

He said to ensure the rules are followed, officials plan to do regular audits on work permits to ensure they are issued while individuals are out of the country. Dr Minnis said if officials discover there is a violation of the policy they will be dealt with accordingly.

“Our social services can take no more. Our health system can take no more.”

He continued: “I remembered while working as a physician at the Princess Margaret Hospital in charge of senior personnel obstetrics and gynaecology it was not unusual (and) it was very frustrating to the staff and demoralising for out of 10 deliveries within our wards, nine were the illegals and one was the Bahamians.

“It was not unusual, Mr Speaker, that our wards, our beds were filled with illegals while Bahamians stood aside (or) sit on the benches waiting.”