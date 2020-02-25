Renovation Of Grand Bahama Justice Centre Is Complete

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE multi-million dollar renovation at the Garnet Levarity Justice Centre is complete with significant construction, security, and technology upgrades, and the addition of a third Supreme Court in Grand Bahama.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson toured the courthouse building yesterday. He said that restoring the building to its intended state is “a significant achievement for the government”.



Maxwell Quant, of Noula Investment Construction Company Ltd, is the contractor. The keys were turned over on February 20.



Mr Thompson said the building is practically “brand new”, with a new roof, a/c system, and windows that can open, which were major issues for judiciary staff in Freeport.

Mould infestation due to a leaky roof posed a serious health concern for staff and the public. And the lack of proper functioning a/c system was also a concern.

“This really is a brand new building, and we are only awaiting the arrival of furniture which we expect should be here in the next few weeks,” said Mr Thompson.



“There have been considerable upgrades of this building; a new roof was put on that will prevent leaking. I worked in this building (as an attorney) for many years and I had experience with the challenge it had (as it relates to the mould).”

Mr Thompson also noted that significant security upgrades have been put in place for judges who will no longer have to pass the public or the cell block to get to their offices.



Additionally, the building has been painted and also outfitted with new hurricane impact windows and the columns have been replaced and brought back to their original grandeur.



“It is one of the buildings you see when coming from the airport. And so, it really is a welcome upgrade,” he said.



On the point of a third Supreme Court, the minister noted that it is something that attorneys have been advocating for many years.



“Freeport court activity has increased and an additional Supreme Court is significant because that will move matters much quicker to help with the backlog,” he explained.



Contractor Max Quant sought an extension for renovations of the Justice Centre after workers could not meet the initial deadline last September due to Hurricane Dorian.

“We had asked for an extension to January 20, and since that time the chief justice came from Nassau and made a whole lot of changes they wanted to the Supreme Court and so we had to do that and we completed it and turned over the keys on February 20,” he said.

Mr Quant said that all the courts have been upgraded with state-of-the-art technology that will allow teleconferencing with persons on remand which will also save the government money of having them brought to Freeport.