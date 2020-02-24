Robber Shot Dead In Sting Operation

By EARYEL BOWLEG

POLICE shot and killed one suspect and wounded another after one of the men opened fire on officers who foiled an armed robbery at a Mackey Street bank Monday morning.

At the scene, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash told reporters officers received intelligence a robbery was going to occur at the Royal Bank of Canada branch. “The information was checked by officers, hence officers acted on that information – came to this location,” CSP Cash said.

“Based on the intelligence of the officers, they saw a vehicle fitting the profile as described by the information. The officers engaged that vehicle. As the officers engaged, two persons emerged from the suspected vehicle.

“One armed man opened fire on the police. The police, being in fear of their life, opened fire on that suspected person after alerting him that they were officers. Of course, several of the officers were in uniform and one or two in plain clothes. The officers again opened fire subsequently fatally wounding one of the suspected persons. Another suspect was shot who was transported to the hospital and is undergoing medical attention.”

When The Tribune arrived on scene, a black Acura with no licence plate was seen riddled with bullets. The deceased suspect was inside the vehicle. CSP Cash was unable to give the names or age of the men, but said a weapon was found on the scene and no police or civilians were hurt.

This is the second time this month an incident like this occurred. On February 11, police said two men entered Portraits-a-La Sawyers photo studio dressed in white jumpsuits and claiming to be window cleaners. They then allegedly duct taped the proprietor and a worker and tried to steal a large sum of the cash.

Police shot and wounded a suspect during the incident. Two men have since been charged in connection with the matter, accused of trying to steal more than $200,000 from the photo studio.

Last week, suspects robbed a jewellery store on Paradise Island of luxury watches. There have also been a string of armed robberies and home invasions reported since the start of the year.

On Monday, CSP Cash said police have identified some of the rings responsible for thefts, and have identified suspects they want to question for ongoing investigations.

When asked if police were concerned about an apparent increase in these type of crimes, CSP Cash said: “There is concern from officers, but I can tell you we are relentless in what we do. We are currently investigating several of these matters. As a matter of fact, we can say to you that we have already identified several possible suspects who are on the run... and we are asking the members of the public to assist us in locating these suspected persons.”

He added: “We have some information that there may be some rings operating and again we have identified several of these rings.”

He also said police have been monitoring local banks and will continue to do so. He warned civilians to stay out of the way when police are engaging with suspects.

“What we want to say to private citizens that if they see the police engaging in any activities that we ask them to remove themselves because who knows when we deal with suspected persons most of the time in the process of them trying to evade law enforcement they might just open fire to prevent us from capturing them,” CSP Cash said.