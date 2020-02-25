Three Charged With Copper Theft At Btc

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THREE men have been charged in the Freeport Magistrates’ Court in connection with copper theft at the Bahamas Telecommunication Company in Grand Bahama.

Charles Michael Richardson, 29, of Gladstone Road; Albert Leathan, 45, of McLeans Town and Marvin Leathan, 44, of Chippinghill Drive, appeared before Magistrate Rengin Johnson on Friday.

The three men were charged with stealing and conspiracy to commit stealing. Charles Richardson was also charged with abetment to commit stealing. They all pleaded not guilty. Bail was denied and they were remanded in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until April 20.

In other court matters, Tyrone Dames, 26, of Point Lookout Drive, was charged with fraud.

Dames appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith. He was charged with fraud, possession of a fraudulent document, and uttering a fraudulent document.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.