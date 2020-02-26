Sir Michael Sworn In At Court Of Appeal

By FARRAH JOHNSON

FORMER Chief Justice Sir Michael Barnett was sworn in as president of the Court of Appeal during a brief ceremony at Government House yesterday.

Government officials, family and friends watched as the former minister of legal affairs accepted his appointment with an oath of allegiance and judicial oath, which was administered by Governor General Cornelius Smith.

Among those attending were Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, Official Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis, and Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest.

“I would like to thank my colleagues in the judiciary, the Court of Appeal, Supreme Court and the Magistrate’s Court for all of their help and support during my judicial career,” Sir Michael said during the ceremony.

“Our work is a collective effort and we can only succeed if we all work together. I thank the staff of the Court of Appeal who worked diligently to enable us to get our work done. You are all unsung heroes.”

Sir Michael also expressed his appreciation to members of the Bar, who he said had been an “immense comfort” to him during the span of his career.

“I thank all of you for coming out this morning,” he told those attending.

“I am humbled by your presence and I ask for your continued support and your prayers knowing that at the end of the day we are all unworthy soldiers who simply do that which is required of us.”

During his remarks, Dr Minnis described Sir Michael as “one of the nation’s most prominent jurists and a constitutional expert.”

“On behalf of the government and people of The Bahamas, I congratulate him on this appointment,” he said.

“Inspired by his religious faith and (the) fine example of his parents, Sir Michael has given tremendous public service over the years.

“The law is his vocation and public service forms the fibre of his service to The Bahamas.

“He has served his country and his community of faith in numerous capacities. He served as president of the Bar Association, as chairman of the Industrial Relations Board and as chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation.”

Dr Minnis also mentioned Sir Michael’s service as chairman of the Catholic Board of Education from 1981-1989, and the period he served as attorney general and minister of legal affairs in 2009.

“From August 2009 to January 2015, he served as chief justice of The Bahamas,” he added. “An office that was suited for a great love of the law and his desire to offer greater public service.

“A constitutional expert, he has written and reflected on a range of constitutional questions dealing with varied aspects of law and society.”

Dr Minnis said that Sir Michael had agreed to return to the bench and serve from March 2018-December 2018 as a justice of the Court of Appeal.

He said in December of last year, Sir Michael became the acting president of the Court of Appeal and had “graciously agreed” to his appointment as president.

“Our country needs men and women of judicial character and temperament to serve throughout our judiciary, especially as it continues the work of judicial reform inclusive of the reform of the criminal justice system,” he said.

“I am pleased that Sir Michael will lend his considerable talents, intellect and experience as president of the Court of the Appeal.”